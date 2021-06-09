Motorola may be the only company left that is committed to making affordable smartphones with stylus support. Today, the company has announced its new low-end smartphone, the Moto G Stylus 5G – and yes, it comes with a Stylus.

According to Motorola, it’s one of the best selling Moto G phones since the series was launched. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with, you guessed it, 5G support thanks to the new Snapdragon 480 5G processor. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of memory and 128GB/256GB (with MicroSD slot) storage. The screen is massive at 6.8-inches and it has a full HD resolution display.

On the back, it has a quad camera setup. It includes a 48MP shooter, a 5MP macro sensor, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It supports 1080p at 60fps or 30fps. As for the selfie camera, it’s a 16MP sensor.

As for other features, it has Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint reader and a 5000mAh battery. Motorola claims it will last for two full days on a single charge. Unfortunately, Motorola has left out the NFC chip from this device, so don’t expect to be able to pay wirelessly with Google Pay. NFC is pretty basic and a given feature these days, it’s not great to see this important feature being missed, even if it’s a low-end device.

Motorola has promised to upgrade the Moto G Stylus 5G to Android 12, but it hasn’t mentioned whether it will receive any additional software updates overtime. What are your thoughts about the affordable “Galaxy Note”? Let us know in the comments.

The phone has a stylus that could come in handy very often. It allows you to draw, take some notes and more. The device comes in Cosmic Emerald and costs $399. It will be available unlocked in the US from Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon and Motorola.com. It will be available from June 14. AT&T, T-Mobile and Cricket will also be selling the device in the future.