Motorola has announced two new smartphones under EUR 180. The Moto G30 and Moto G10 have been launched in Europe. Both smartphones run Android 11 out of the box. They feature a quad rear camera setup and have a notch at the front to house the selfie shooter. Both devices come with a water-resistant design with an IP52 rating and have a plastic body. The Moto G30 starts at EUR 179.99, while the Moto G10 starts at EUR 149.99. They will be available for purchase in the European market by the end of this month. However, global availability remains unknown.

Moto G30

The Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display that has support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a notch for the selfie camera. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It can be expanded via a microSD card, thanks to the hybrid slot.

As for the optics, you get quad rear cameras: a 64MP primary sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro sensor + a 2MP depth shooter. On the front lies a 13MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G10

On the other hand, the Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card through a hybrid slot.

It sports four rear cameras where the 64MP sensor from the Moto G30 is replaced by a 48MP lens. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup. There is an 8MP selfie shooter. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. You get 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options.