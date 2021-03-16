Motorola teased the arrival of a new smartphone a few days back. In the teaser, it confirmed that the upcoming product will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Now, the company has set a launch date for a device. Motorola has revealed that it will be announcing something on March 25. We are assuming that this is the launch date for the Moto G100.

While the launch date is set for March 25, we know almost everything about the Moto G100 since it is tipped to be a rebadged Motorola Edge S, which was launched in China earlier this year. The same codename of Moto Edge S also popped up on Geekbench 5 listing as Moto G100. Hence, it is likely that the device will launch as Moto G100 globally.

As per the Geekbench listing, the device will feature a processor with a 1.80GHz base frequency with maximum speeds of 3.19GHz and it has Adreno G50 graphics. Thanks to the teaser, it is confirmed to be the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device is said to come with 8GB of RAM and run Android 11.

If the Moto G100 is indeed the Motorola Edge S, it will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could have 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. As for the optics, it it sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Motorola Edge S comes with features such as vlogger mode, audio zoom, and a dedicated night mode for low-light photography, and the Moto G100 will likely include these. On the front lies a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

While the price of Moto G100 is still unknown, the Motorola Edge S is priced at around $310 in China. Hence, we could be looking at an affordable Motorola 5G device for the global market.