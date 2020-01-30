A Motorola smartphone – believed to be the Moto Z5 – has been certified by the FCC. It packs a 5000mAh battery.

The FCC documents have revealed a Motorola phone with model number XT2055-1. It has LTE support but no 5G. The smartphone is revealed to have single SIM and dual SIM variants. It supports 2.4GHz WiFi as well.

Motorola has already confirmed it will host an event at MWC 2020. The company is expected to launch four phones including Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Stylus and Moto Edge+ on February 23.

While the Moto Z5 may have leaked before Motorola’s MWC 2020 event, it is unlikely to be launched alongside the four smartphones.

