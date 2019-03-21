Moto Z4 and Moto Z4 Play one and the same? Check out the renders

It might look a lot like the previously leaked Moto Z4 Play, the one with a 48MP sensor, but the Moto Z4 (rendered above), is the phone we’ve been referring to by its codename, Odin. It will replace the Moto Z3, which recently got its 5G Moto Mod. While the general aspect of the Moto Z4 is pretty similar to its predecessor, it adopts an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera.

Just like the Moto Z4 Play we mentioned earlier, the Moto Z4 is expected to have a single camera with a 48MP sensor, which could be supplied by either Sony or Samsung. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 should be powering it, and it will likely inherit the Moto Z3’s 5G capabilities through the Moto Mod which connects to the phone via the pogo pins.

Now for the interesting part. According to this report by 91mobiles, the Moto Z4 Play we’ve seen earlier (and referred to above), and the Moto Z4, are one and the same. The report claims to have it on good authority that Motorola is not going to offer a Play model this year.