Moto Z4 Play supposedly has teardrop notch, single camera, same Moto Mod pins

When our partners at XDA-Developers got wind of what Motorola would bring to the Moto Z4 or “Odin” this year, we were initially somewhat surprised: Moto Mods, as we knew them, were purportedly going to be around for a fourth year and it would not be inherently 5G-capable. Developments from Qualcomm (and others) since then have given some sense as to how integrated, but bulky 5G smartphones would make a 5G Moto Mod a bit more sensible.

So, what will it look like? We’re yet to know, but we may have a hint from CompareRaja, which has received dimensions and photorealistic renders of the Moto Z4 Play — a “Play” variant typically has a reduced spec load from a standard version of the trunkline device.

The lode, coming from Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks, shows that the Moto Z4 Play with a very robust 6.2-inch display taking up most of the fascia only intruded slightly by the selfie camera in a teardrop-style notch. On the reverse side, we find a single camera with an LED flash unit in a raised circular module, an engraved Motorola batwing logo below that and the 16 Moto Mod connector pins near the bottom.

You can take a look at the video here and see the full bank of images at the source link below this story.

Other details include a 7.25mm thickness, a USB-C port and, for analog lovers, a headphone jack.

Play series phones typically use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series chipset. The company has not announced that the 5G-purposed Snapdragon X50 modem, an add-on component separate from any mobile platform chipset, is going to be compatible with anything other than the Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 8cx, so you can probably count this device out of the 5G league.

There’s a strong likelihood that this will be the most accessible Moto Z phone this year — as with the Moto Z3, there is an indication that the main Moto Z4 will be exclusive to Verizon. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more Moto intel.