Moto Z4 Play single camera will use 48MP sensor, but not from Sony or Samsung

Is it just us or is every plausible smartphone camera manufacturer making a 48-megapixel sensor?

91Mobiles has received new information about the welterweight companion to what may be another Verizon-exclusive Moto Z4, the Moto Z4 Play.

Building upon what we already know, we have learned that the 6.22 inch display will be a Super AMOLED panel from Samsung. The Moto Mod accessories system will still be supported on this device.

Typically, a “Z Play” variant will command a Snapdragon 600-series chipset from Qualcomm and in this case, it is expected to be a Snapdragon 675. Memory-wise, there will be options for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. A 3,600mAh battery is included and Turbo Charging via USB-C will be supported.

The selfie camera will apparently be a 16-megapixel unit while the rear camera will be a 48-megapixel sensor from Q Technology — the same vendor which supplied the S5KGM1SP sensor to the Huawei Nova 4, Honor View 20 and Redmi Note 7.

The source outlet expects to see the phone out on February 26 with a starting price of Rs. 36,990 ($517) in India, slightly more than what the Moto Z3 Play‘s suggested retail price was for last year.