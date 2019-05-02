Moto Z4 leak suggests a 3.5mm headphone jack will be present

We’ve been hearing about a Moto Z4 and a Moto Z4 Play for quite some time, but it is just recently that we heard they could very well be one and the same device. The phone, codenamed “Odin”, could very well be the first with a 3.5mm headphone jack port, if a recent Evan Blass leak is accurate — and we have no reason to believe otherwise.

First of all, the render leaked today is almost, if not identical to the one we’ve seen last month. However, today’s leak also reveals top and bottom renders of the device, which is where we see the 3.5mm headphone jack.

As a reminder, the Moto Z4 should pack a single camera with a 48MP sensor, which could be supplied by either Sony or Samsung. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor is expected to power everything, and, like the Moto Z3 before it, the Z4 should have 5G capabilities thanks to the Moto Mod which connects to the phone via the pogo pins.