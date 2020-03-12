Up next
Motorola smartphones are now running stock Android, so we expected them to be some of the first devices to get important software updates. Android 10 was released in June 2019, so that means that almost nine months passed before it started reaching the Moto Z4.

We don’t know if the coronavirus has also affected Android 10 software updates for the Moto Z4 as it has done for Nokia and Xiaomi devices, but at least it’s now available. Moto Z4 owners may finally start seeing this new Android version arrive in their devices, just a few months before the arrival of Android 11. Some of the features that arrive with this update are the system-wide dark mode, new gesture-based navigation, more control over app permissions, and more in the update with build number QPF30.130-15-7M.

Source GSM Arena

