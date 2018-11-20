Lenovo could be retaining the Moto Mods accessories suite for a fourth-generation Motorola flagship smartphone. But according to at least one source, that’s not the only thing sticking around for a supposed Moto Z4.

The source, reporting to our partners at XDA-Developers, claims that the device is in its early stages of development, codenamed “Odin.” Keep in mind that things can and will change, though we may not have all the details along the way.

Verbatim for the moment, the prospective Z4 is said to be specced with Android Pie, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and the Snapdragon 8150 — perhaps Qualcomm’s future Snapdragon 855 chipset.

However, the device is said to support the 5G Moto Mod, which is equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem, that debuted with the Verizon-exclusive Moto Z3. Qualcomm has hinted that it would be producing separate 5G (perhaps the Snapdragon 8180?) and 4G versions of the Snapdragon 855. This fork in the road may have induced the decision to keep the Moto Mods around.

Speaking of Verizon, it seems like that’s the only carrier being associated with “Odin.” Moreover, this development suggests that Motorola will be keeping around Moto Mods in their current design for at least another year — the design of the 5G Moto Mod was confirmed to the media in July.

Finally, while not specifically tying “Odin” with this development, the source also says that Motorola is working on authentication for an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Wrapping up all the current knowledge we have, it seems like the Moto Z4 will be much like the Moto Z3: a North American-only phone exclusive to Verizon with the same major specs and same Moto Mods. We’re not sure if Motorola’s shrinking Chicago office has been driven into stagnation or if stability is the name of the game, but it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how this pans out.