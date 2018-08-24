Moto Z3 Review: The Bleeding Edge Paradox (video)

The Motorola Moto Z3 became official at the very beginning of August this year. It is the latest and greatest Moto flagship and Verizon seems to be the exclusive carrier this time around too. You can expect all the bells and whistles, including dual cameras on the back, 6-inch 2:1 Full-HD AMOLED display, 3,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. This is our Moto Z3 review, where you can learn everything about the phone.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor isn’t necessarily matching other flagship phone specs out there. However, what makes this phone stand out, is the ability to use the 5G network, with the help of an upcoming 5G Moto Mod. You can simply “upgrade” the phone with an add-on that contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem, and you should be set for great speeds.

Verizon’s 5G network isn’t live yet. The carrier is still testing it in some US cities. When it will flip the switch, though, you should be able to benefit once you snap on the 5G add-on. Later this year is when Verizon promises its 5G network to go live in four major US cities, including Houston, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. Oh, and one other cool thing: the 5G mod will contain its own SIM, non-removable, and you can pass the mod along with your friends.

Check out all you need to know about the phone in our Moto Z3 review, embedded for you viewing pleasure.