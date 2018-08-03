Notches. How many can a phone have? How many should a phone have? Is it good to be leading the pack in terms of selling the most phones with notches? And what about other questionable design choices like inserting a mock circuit board into the back of your phone to make it look pretty? The news is brimming with annoying, but pertinent questions this week.

In addition to getting some answers on those, we’ll also be dishing theses on what just launched in Chicago. Motorola, Verizon and Qualcomm are backing a last-generation smartphone with a thin bridge to golden 5G speeds. Will this make sense? Will it get customers riled up? What’s it all mean?

Plenty to talk about here, so strap yourselves in. It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 2:00pm Eastern on August 3rd or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 316

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

August 3, 2018

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman (XDA-Developers)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

News

Moto Z3

Jules talked with a whole bunch of the tech media corps about their first impressions and lasting questions on the latest phone to work with Moto Mods, including one that can bring 5G to… a Snapdragon 835 phone?

And Finally…

Turing is at it again.

•

See you soon!