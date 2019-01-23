Moto Z3 Android Pie update enables 5G Moto Mod compatibility
The Moto Z3 hasn’t generated much buzz in recent months and, to be honest, we wouldn’t expect a Verizon-exclusive phone from last year with a processor from the year before to do so. That said, there are questions left unanswered with the Android Pie update that has just been pushed out.
Release notes from Motorola’s site indicate that a lot of standard Android 9 features will be moving onto the Z3, such as adaptive brightness and the temporary rotation key. But the biggest enhancement that has left a sore is that the software upgrade will allow the phone to support the 5G Moto Mod.
We’re into January at this point and we haven’t had a peep as to when the 5G Moto Mod will be available nor for what price. And given that the Moto Z4 and the foldable RAZR phones are taking the spotlight at this point, any answers may have to come later rather than sooner.
Both AT&T and Verizon have budding 5G networks, but the “world’s first device” claim is still up in the air.
Discuss This Post