Moto Watch 100 officially announced, lacks WearOS and costs $100

The new Moto Watch 100 is the company's first smartwatch that doesn't run on WearOS and, instead, runs on a custom skin called "Moto Watch OS"

Moto Watch 100 was (quietly) introduced today. Interestingly, the Moto Watch 100 doesn't come to us directly from Motorola. Instead, a company called eBuyNow acquired rights to sell the moto-branded smartwatch (remember the third-gen Moto Watch 360?) and Moto Watch 100 is the second product from the company. Here's everything you need to know about the Moto Watch 100.

Moto Watch 100 retains Motorola's philosophy of a circular smartwatch. It comes with a 1.3-inch round LCD display with large bezels and two side buttons on the right. The watch is made out of aluminum and weighs only 45.8 grams. Despite having an LCD display, Motorola says that the Moto Watch 100 should last two weeks on one charge. Its 355 mAh battery supports "fast charging" and is capable of being charged from 0% to 100% in just about an hour. The smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistance.

One of the things you need to know about the Moto Watch 100 is that it doesn't run on Google's new WearOS 3 platform. This is the first moto smartwatch that doesn't run on Google's OS and instead, it runs on Motorola's own operating system for smartwatches called Moto Watch OS. The OS is probably based on the real-time OS (RTOS), which powers the smartwatches such as Amazfit and the OnePlus Watch.

But, it isn't short on features though. The new Moto Watch 100 comes with 26 fitness tracking modes, including hiking, indoor and outdoor rowing, indoor and outdoor running, Crossfit, American football, and more. Along with these fitness-focused features, it can track metrics such as the number of steps, calories burned, distance traveled, stride length, measure heart rate, pace, heart rate variability, and measure blood oxygen level via an integrated SpO2 monitor. In addition, the company also claims that it will keep track of your sleep and SpO2 levels at night.

For now, it isn't clear if the smartwatch can sync your health data to Google Fit, but it would be a bummer if it couldn't. The smartwatch will be able to connect to both Android and iOS devices via an app, but the app is unavailable at the moment. Motorola says that the app should be available in December, just in time for its launch.

Moto Watch 100 is available for pre-order starting today. The smartwatch has been priced at $99.99 in the United States and will be available in two colors: Phantom Black and Glacier Silver. You can use the link given above to pre-order the smartwatch. The official website says that the smartwatch will start shipping from December 10, 2021.

