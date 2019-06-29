Android

If the Moto RAZR will be like this, I want one!

Moto RAZR

It all started with a patent uncovered in August 2018, and led up to a confirmation from a company executive. Motorola is bringing back the RAZR, its clamshell phone, and adapts it to the current tech trends, by making it foldable and putting in modern day internals.

We’ve seen several renders over the past couple of months, but if the phone ends up being identical to the one rendered below, it will be an awesome phone to have. There’s no word on when exactly the company will make the device official, but we’re excited to see a foldable smartphone in the form of an in-folding clamshell device. Motorola better hurry if it wants to be the first, another giant is considering a foldable clamshell too, and its name is Samsung.

We’ll leave you with the renders below. Let us know of your thoughts!

