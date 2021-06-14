Motorola RAZR

Last year, Motorola was reportedly working on the successor of the foldable Razr phone, which put an estimated time of arrival anywhere in 2021. Some new sources however claim that the new Moto Razr may not see the light of day in 2021, instead it might launch next year, in 2022.

According to display analyst, Ross Young, the Motorola Razr foldable will not launch and go official in 2021, instead, he says, “fans will likely have to wait until the second half of 2022”:

Unfortunately, there is no information or any indication as to why the company decided to delay the new, upcoming Razr, but it could likely come down to the troubled supply chain and material issues.

The Motorola Razr received some praise when it was released back in 2019, but also a lot of criticism. An updated version came out last year that included 5G and the fingerprint reader was moved to the back of the device. The device felt more premium and also had a better hinge mechanism. The 5G version also had better camera specifications and a slightly larger battery, and a more powerful chipset.

We can only speculate what improvements the new Moto Razr will have over its predecessor, but it will likely sport a better hinge mechanism, have a better display and rear, as well as front cameras, be powered by a more efficient chipset and it might also have 5G out of the box. Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t give us any date as to when to expect the new device, so it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too long.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in the next, upcoming foldable device from Motorola? Let us know in the comments!




