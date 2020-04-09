Up next
Motorola showcased a Blush Gold variant of the foldable RAZR phone back in February and teased that it will hit the shelves in Spring 2020. Well, the spring season is here, and right on time, the Blush Gold Motorola RAZR has finally gone on sale.

The luxurious gold shade of the Motorola RAZR is now up for grabs from the official Motorola website for an eye-watering $1,499. But before you splurge that amount on the foldable device, do keep in mind that the Blush Gold Motorola RAZR is exclusive to Verizon.

And in case you don’t want to take a chance, Motorola is also offering accidental protection plans starting at $249. The Motorola RAZR is definitely a remarkable piece of hardware, but Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is a much better phone in almost every way and also costs a few hundred dollars lesser.

