Author
Tags

Motorola showcased a Blush Gold variant of the foldable RAZR phone back in February and teased that it will hit the shelves in Spring 2020. Well, the spring season is here, and right on time, the Blush Gold Motorola RAZR has finally gone on sale.

The luxurious gold shade of the Motorola RAZR is now up for grabs from the official Motorola website for an eye-watering $1,499. But before you splurge that amount on the foldable device, do keep in mind that the Blush Gold Motorola RAZR is exclusive to Verizon.

And in case you don’t want to take a chance, Motorola is also offering accidental protection plans starting at $249. The Motorola RAZR is definitely a remarkable piece of hardware, but Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is a much better phone in almost every way and also costs a few hundred dollars lesser.

You May Also Like

Upcoming iPhone SE was briefly listed on Apple’s official online store

The new budget-friendly iPhone SE may arrive soon, as we have more leaks of its brief presence, now in Apple’s official online store

Vivo Y50 with quad rear cameras and punch hole display goes official for $249

Vivo Y50 employs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood, complete with 18W fast charging support.
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here are the OnePlus 8 Pro color options including ‘Ultramarine Blue’

The phone is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display.