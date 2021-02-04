Motorola RAZR

We keep getting more deals, this time on Android smartphones. The first device on our list is the Moto RAZR 5G that’s currently getting a $200 discount, leaving it available for just $1,200 in any of its color variants. This device comes equipped with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It also features a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, backed up by a 20MP selfie camera and a clamshell design. Now, you may also want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s available for $$1,249 after a $131 discount. This foldable phone also features 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, but you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ powering the show. However, it doesn’t support 5G connectivity.

If you want the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, your best option may be Samsung.com, as you can currently get yours for just $200. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is up for grabs for just $200, while the regular Z Flip can be yours for $300 when you trade-in an eligible device. If you’re not really into foldable phones with a clamshell design, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold for $1,000 with $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. Both devices come with six months of Spotify Premium and four months of YouTube Premium absolutely free. Plus, you also get to be part of the Galaxy Z Premier experience.

If you’re looking for more options, we have the Motorola Edge with 256GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a triple camera setup with a 64MP main sensor for $495.52 after a $204 discount. This device is also equipped with a massive 4,500mAh battery that will keep you going for up to two days on regular use. The Moto G Stylus is also on sale, and you can get one for $220 after a $37.49 discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a triple camera setup with a main 48MP sensor, but you may want to remember that his device has been renewed.

Finally, the last option comes from Nokia, as the Nokia 8.3 is now selling for $599 with $100 savings. This device is 5G enabled, and it comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, and a quad-camera setup that features a 64MP main sensor.

