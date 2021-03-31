We start today’s deals with the 5G enabled Moto RAZR 5G that’s currently getting a massive $400 discount. This means that you can enter the foldable phone segment for just $1,000. You will get a US unlocked variant with 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with an Adreno 620 GPU.

Suppose you’re not a fan of the idea of having a foldable device, and you’d rather go for a more conservative design. In that case, you can also get a new Moto Edge, which is currently getting a $308/57 discount, meaning that you can grab a new unlocked device for $391.52. This device comes packed with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, plus an awesome 64MP primary sensor leading its quad-camera setup. You can also get a new Moto G Fast if you’re looking for a more affordable option. This device currently gets a $50 discount, which leaves the unlocked phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space for $150.

Now, if you’re a Sony fan, you can get the latest Sony Xperia 1 II with a $151.99 discount. It arrives with 6.5-inch 4K display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The previous version of this device is also on sale, as you can get a brand-new Sony Xperia 1 for $788 with $161.99 savings. You will get a new device with a 6.5-inch 4K display, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood.

And if you’re on the market for the latest Sony Xperia 5 II, you can get one for $898 after receiving a $51.99 discount. This device is equipped with a 6.1-inch display, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM. Unfortunately, we don’t get 5G support, but at least you will receive a triple camera array with ZEISS optics and Real-time Eye Auto Focus.

And if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, you can get your hands on a new Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $179 after a $70 discount. It features a built-in speaker, heart rate monitor, and NFC for contactless payments. Or get the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, which comes with the same features as the Gen 5E, but it will cost you $177 after a $118 discount.