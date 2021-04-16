While Google is working on Android 12, many major smartphones are yet to receive the Android 11 update. This included Moto Razr 5G. However, it is changing as the foldable device is now receiving its Android 11 update. The company has already released the update for several of its important devices. Meanwhile, Samsung is leading the pack on the Android updates side of things.

In the last few weeks, Motorola has rolled out the Android 11 update for several of its smartphones. The Motorola 5 5G Plus and Motorola One Hyper are some of the devices to have received the major update. Now, the foldable Moto Razr 5G is receiving the Android 11 update. For the unaware, Japanese telecom operator Softback has already launched a carrier-specific edition of the Motorola Razr 5G that runs Android 11 out of the box.

Now, the Moto Razr 5G has received its Android 11 update in multiple regions, including India, Australia, Europe, and several South American countries. It comes with the build number RPS31.Q1-40-17-12, and is about 1.8GB in size. While you would expect it to come out with the latest Android security patch, Motorola is releasing it with the February 2021 security patch.

The Moto Razr 5G features a unique design that actually makes it feel like a clamshell instead of a regular phone with a hinge. There is almost no gap between the hinges. It comes with a 6.2-inch plastic OLED (2,142×876 pixels) with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The crease is something you wouldn’t notice unless you happen to run your hand over it. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes equipped with 256GB of internal storage with 8GB RAM. You get a single rear camera of 48MP with an f/1.7 aperture. Further, the smartphone packs a 2,800mAh battery with support for 18W TurboPower fast charging.

Source: XDA-Developers