Motorola Razr’s successor got confirmed in a podcast interview in May. Since then, leaks and rumors of the Motorola Razr 5G have started coming in. The latest one tips its charging wattage. The China variant of the smartphone with model number XT2071-4 has received approval from the 3C authority of China.

The certification suggests that the launch could be nearing. It reveals that Motorola Razr 5G will ship with an 18W charger. To recall, the first-gen foldable Razr shipped with a 15W charger. Previous rumors have hinted that the phone could feature a 6.2-inch display and a dual rear camera setup.

The Motorola Razr 5G may sport 48MP + 20MP dual rear cameras. Further, it is said to come with dual SIM slots of Nano-SIM and eSIM. It is tipped to include 256GB of onboard storage and will run Android 10. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

