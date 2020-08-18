Motorola RAZR
We get new rumors concerning the new Moto RAZR 5G or the RAZR 2020. This new device is getting the required certifications before a possible launch, and these reveal some interesting new details about the phone’s battery size and charging capabilities.

According to a TUV Rheinland certification, the new Moto RAZR 5G will include a 2,633mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This device is believed to come with two batteries under the hood, so when you and the first one, LS30, with 1,180mAh with the LS40 with 1,453mAh, you get more battery than the one in the original RAZR, which also included fast charging, but it topped off at 15W.

The new Moto RAZR 5G is expected to launch on September 9, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a larger display. The device is also said to include a new 48MP Samsung Quad-Bayer primary camera and a 20MP selfie camera.

Source GSM Arena

