A new leak suggests that Motorola may soon launch the Moto G Power Lite. For reference, the Moto G Power was launched in Europe last month.

Tipster Roland Quandt shared the alleged renders of the upcoming device. In terms of design, it looks similar to the Moto G Power. However, the Lite variant is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the quad-camera setup found on the Moto G Power. It also appears to have a textured back.

Further, the front shows a punch-hole display. Moreover, the upcoming Motorola device is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Other specs remain unknown.

The launch date hasn’t been announced yet.

Source: Twitter