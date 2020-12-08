Moto-G9-Power

Motorola recently launched the Moto G 5G in India. The company has now extended the G9 lineup with the introduction of another smartphone. Moto G9 Power is now official. It comes in a sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device is equipped with a 64MP camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is priced at INR 11,999. It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage color options, and is set to go on sale via Flipkart on December 15.

The Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It’s the end of 2020, but the device still runs Android 10 out of the box.

In the optics department, the Moto G9 Power sports a triple rear camera setup: a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture + a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter in a punch-hole located at the left upper corner of the screen.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. It measures 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm and weighs 221 grams.

As mentioned above, the Moto G9 Power comes in two color options of Electric Violet and Metallic Sage. It costs INR 11,999 and will go on sale starting December 15. It will be made available through Flipkart.

You May Also Like
best iPhone 12 Pro max screen protectors
Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protectors
On the lookout for a solution to protect your latest Apple flagship? Pick one from our list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors.
Galaxy S21
We have new images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+
Take a look at some of the new leaked case renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+, which confirm changes in design
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $450, Apple deals event and more available today
Today’s deals come from Samsung, B&H, and Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, an Apple sales event, and more