Motorola recently launched the Moto G 5G in India. The company has now extended the G9 lineup with the introduction of another smartphone. Moto G9 Power is now official. It comes in a sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device is equipped with a 64MP camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is priced at INR 11,999. It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage color options, and is set to go on sale via Flipkart on December 15.

The Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It’s the end of 2020, but the device still runs Android 10 out of the box.

In the optics department, the Moto G9 Power sports a triple rear camera setup: a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture + a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter in a punch-hole located at the left upper corner of the screen.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. It measures 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm and weighs 221 grams.

As mentioned above, the Moto G9 Power comes in two color options of Electric Violet and Metallic Sage. It costs INR 11,999 and will go on sale starting December 15. It will be made available through Flipkart.