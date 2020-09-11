Motorola’s new G-series smartphone is here. The company has announced its Moto G9 Plus in Brazil. It joins the Moto G9 that was launched in India recently, and the Moto G9 Play introduced in other global markets. It is priced at BRL 2.249,10 (~Rs 31,000) for the single 4GB + 128GB storage model in Brazil. The phone is being made available in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo color options. It is already on sale in the country through the company’s official website. However, there is no word on the global launch yet.

The Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision HDR10 Super Screen display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a hybrid microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the optics front, the Moto G9 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 118 degrees field of view and f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP macro lens+ a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone measures 170×78.1×9.7mm and weighs 223 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack, and sensors onboard include – accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.

Moto G9 Plus specifications