Motorola is rumored to be prepping for the launch of its next smartphone in G-series. The Moto G9 Plus has surfaced online in the past. Now, it has been spotted on Google Play Console listing, which has revealed more information of the upcoming device.

According to the listing that was first spotted by Pricebaba, the Moto G9 Plus could be powered by the Qualcomm SM7150 mobile platform. While the listing claims that it is the Snapdragon 730 processor, it may turn out to be the Snapdragon 730G since both chipsets have the same SM7150 part number. Further, it says the phone will come with 4GB RAM and a 1080p display.

Earlier, the phone was spotted on EEC certification and then on TUV Rheinland. The certification pages indicated the battery capacity of Moto G9 Plus. It is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The EEC also revealed the presence of up to 4GB of RAM as well as 128 GB of internal storage. It is safe to assume that the launch is just around the corner.

Moreover, the Moto G9 Plus was briefly listed on the website of a European operator a few days ago. It could sport a quad rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch at the front. The fingerprint sensor is likely to be embedded in the power button. It is reportedly said to be offered in blue and rose gold shades.

The Moto G9 Plus might feature a 6.8-inch FHD + (1080 x 2400 pixels) LTPS display. As mentioned above, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 730 or 730G SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will use a 64MP sensor, although it is unclear whether it uses a Sony or Samsung-made sensor.

The smartphone will be a dual-SIM device that runs Android 10. It is likely to come with a near-stock Android interface. According to the leaks, it could be priced at €255 ( ~$300). While there is no official word on the launch date of the smartphone, it might be just around the corner.