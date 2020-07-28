Motorola is rumored to be prepping for the launch of its next smartphone in G-series. The Moto G9 Plus has surface online. It was spotted on EEC certification, which indicates that it is likely to be launched soon. Now, the device has appeared on TUV Rheinland bearing the same model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2.

The certification pages indicate the battery capacity of Moto G9 Plus. It is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The two model numbers could indicate two variants of the phone, likely the Moto G9 and Moto G9 Plus.

Previously, the phone was certified by EEC. It revealed the presence of up to 4GB of RAM as well as 128 GB of internal storage. It is safe to assume that the launch is just around the corner.