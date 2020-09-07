Motorola is all set to add a new member to its Moto G9 series after launching the vanilla Moto G9 and Moto G9 Play earlier this year. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the upcoming phone, but a retail listing has revealed its name as well as its key specifications. The retail listing, which comes courtesy of Orange Slovakia’s website, even mentions the price of the upcoming Motorola offering. The device in question will debut as the Moto G9 Plus, and interestingly, its design deviates a lot from its more affordable siblings.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

To start, the camera module is now located in the top left corner instated of the center (as seen on the Moto G9 and Moto G9 Play), and has a rectangular profile. On the front, Motorola has gone for a more modern hole-punch design instead of a waterdrop drop, helping the Moto G9 Plus stand out from its siblings. The Moto G9 Plus has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and retains the company’s batwing logo at the back, sitting in a circular outline. As for the color options, the device will reportedly be offered in blue and rose gold shades.

Image: Evan Blass

Coming to the internal hardware, the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 6.8-inch FHD + (1080 x 2400 pixels) LTPS display. Unfortunately, the retail listing doesn’t mention the processor, but it does reveal that the device will pack 4 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card. There are four cameras at the back, one of which uses a 64MP sensor, although it is unclear whether it uses a Sony or Samsung-made sensor.

Image: Evan Blass

The Moto G9 Plus is a dual-SIM device that runs Android 10. And if Motorola’s recent smartphones are anything to go by, we are looking at a near-stock Android interface. Coming to the price, the retail listing mentions an asking price of €255 ( ~$300), which sounds about right for the package and falls in line with Motorola’s aggressive pricing routine for Moto G series smartphones in the past.