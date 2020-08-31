Moto G9
Motorola announced its Moto G9 in India last week. The smartphone will now be available to purchase through Flipkart at 12 noon. It will sell in the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue color options.

Moreover, Motorola is offering Rs 500 instant discount for customers purchasing the Moto G9 through ICICI Bank or Yes Bank credit cards. It is also applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions and Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Moto G9 specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
  • ROM: 64GB expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • Cameras: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision  Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode
  • Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.2 aperture
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Battery: 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Splash resistant (P2i coating)
  • Dimensions:75.73x 165.21×9.18mm
  • Weight:200g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS
