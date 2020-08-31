Motorola announced its Moto G9 in India last week. The smartphone will now be available to purchase through Flipkart at 12 noon. It will sell in the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue color options.

Moreover, Motorola is offering Rs 500 instant discount for customers purchasing the Moto G9 through ICICI Bank or Yes Bank credit cards. It is also applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions and Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Moto G9 specifications