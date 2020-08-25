Motorola announced the Moto G9 in India yesterday, and now, the phone has been launched in Europe as Moto G9 Play. The smartphone comes in three color options, Spring Pink, Sapphire Blue, and Forest Green. It is priced at 169 Euros in Germany.
It features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Motorola phone sports a triple rear camera setup located in a square camera module. It brings a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.
Moto G9 specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
- ROM: 64GB expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Cameras: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode
- Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.2 aperture
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Battery: 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
- Fingerprint sensor
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dimensions:75.73x 165.21×9.18mm
- Weight:200g
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS