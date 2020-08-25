Motorola announced the Moto G9 in India yesterday, and now, the phone has been launched in Europe as Moto G9 Play. The smartphone comes in three color options, Spring Pink, Sapphire Blue, and Forest Green. It is priced at 169 Euros in Germany.

It features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Motorola phone sports a triple rear camera setup located in a square camera module. It brings a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Moto G9 specifications