Motorola has launched its latest offering in the Moto G-lineup. The Moto G9 has been been announced in India. It features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The Motorola phone sports a triple rear camera setup located in a square camera module. It brings a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 11,499 (~$154) and comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colors. Further, it will go on sale starting August 31 on Flipkart.
Moto G9 specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
- ROM: 64GB expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Cameras: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode
- Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.2 aperture
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Battery: 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
- Fingerprint sensor
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dimensions:75.73x 165.21×9.18mm
- Weight:200g
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS