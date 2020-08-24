Moto G9
Motorola has launched its latest offering in the Moto G-lineup. The Moto G9 has been been announced in India. It features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Motorola phone sports a triple rear camera setup located in a square camera module. It brings a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 11,499 (~$154) and comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colors. Further, it will go on sale starting August 31 on Flipkart.

Moto G9 specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
  • ROM: 64GB expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • Cameras: 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision  Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode
  • Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.2 aperture
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Battery: 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Splash resistant (P2i coating)
  • Dimensions:75.73x 165.21×9.18mm
  • Weight:200g
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS
