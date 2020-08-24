Motorola has launched its latest offering in the Moto G-lineup. The Moto G9 has been been announced in India. It features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Motorola phone sports a triple rear camera setup located in a square camera module. It brings a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 11,499 (~$154) and comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colors. Further, it will go on sale starting August 31 on Flipkart.

Moto G9 specifications