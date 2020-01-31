Author
Moto G8 Stylus will soon debut as Motorola’s first modern Android phone with a stylus. But the torrent of leaks simply won’t come to a halt. After appearing in an official render, the upcoming phone has now been captured live on camera.

The leaked images reveal triple rear cameras and what appears to be a laser autofocus module. The main camera will reportedly employ a 48-megapixel sensor, and is accompanied by a wide-angle snapper with 117-degree field-of-view.

Over at the front, one can see the familiar hole-punch design with a single selfie snapper. The Moto G Stylus will reportedly pack a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. It is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 6xx series processor and will debut on February 23.

Source: 91Mobiles

