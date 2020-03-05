Moto G8 is finally here. Interestingly, the core member of the Moto G8 family arrives months after the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play went official. The Moto G8 is more of a modest upgrade over the Moto G7, rather than a major overhaul. The design, however, has received a major makeover and the battery capacity has gone up by 25%. Here’s everything you need to know about the Moto G8:

Moto G8 specs

Display

Moto G8 features a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio and a punch hole in the top-left corner. The bezels are slim all around save for the chin at the bottom. The panel offers a pixel density of 269 PPI and is claimed to have an Active Area-Touch Panel output of 88%.

Hardware and performance

Motorola’s latest Moto G-series phone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, while the Adreno 610 GPU handles graphics. The Moto G8’s chipset is a modest upgrade over the Snapdragon 632 SoC powering its predecessor, the Moto G7. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Cameras

Moto G8 packs a triple rear camera setup, and a single front camera. The main 16-megapixel camera has an f/1.7 aperture and can capture 4K videos at 30fps and full-HD videos at up to 60fps, while stabilisation is provided by EIS. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 118-degree field of view. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a laser autofocus module as well. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with support for features such as shot optimization, portrait mode, spot colour, cinemagraph, and more.

Battery

Motorola’s latest offering comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which is a major upgrade over the 3,000mAh unit packed inside the Moto G7. Moto G8 also supports 10W charging courtesy of the bundled charger and is claimed to last up to 40 hours on a single charge. However, the mileage will differ based on your usage pattern.

Design

Moto G8’s design is reminiscent of the Moto G8 Plus, but it has a more understated look with thin lines running across the rear panel. Moto G8 comes in two colour options – Pearl White and Neon Blue. The phone has a dual mic setup and thankfully, it retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola says the Moto G8 has a water repellant design, which means it can handle a few occasional splashes. Just don’t take it for a swim in a pool or dunk it in a bucket of water. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and file transfer. Authentication, on the other hand, is handled by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that has the iconic batwing logo stamped over it.

Price

As per Motorola Brazil’s official website, Moto G8 is priced at BRL 1,299 (roughly $280), while its UK price stands at GBP 179, which translates to $230. The phone will soon be available in more countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America as well.