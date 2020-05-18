Motorola recently announced the latest member in its Moto G8 lineup, the Moto G8 Power Lite. Now, the device is all set to be launched in India.
The information comes from Flipkart’s dedicated microsite for the device. However, it has no mention of the time of launch or price of the device. To recall, the Motorola phone costs €169 (~ $183 / Rs 13,970 ).
Moto G8 Power Lite specifications
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dual SIM
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Splash resistant
- Dimensions: 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm; Weight: 200g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port
- 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging