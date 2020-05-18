Motorola recently announced the latest member in its Moto G8 lineup, the Moto G8 Power Lite. Now, the device is all set to be launched in India.

The information comes from Flipkart’s dedicated microsite for the device. However, it has no mention of the time of launch or price of the device. To recall, the Motorola phone costs €169 (~ $183 / Rs 13,970 ).

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications