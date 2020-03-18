Moto G8 Power Lite
Motorola is expanding its Moto G8 lineup. Now, the Moto G8 Power Lite has appeared online. The phone was spotted on the Google Play Console listing.

The Moto G8 Power Lite will have HD+ (720×1600 pixels) resolution display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The handset is said to come with 4GB of RAM.

Since it is a Lite variant of the G8 Power, we expect the phone to sport a dual rear camera setup. It could pack a 5000mAh battery. Further, the physical fingerprint sensor will come embedded in the Motorola logo at the back.

Source: 91Mobiles

