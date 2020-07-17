Moto G8 Power Lite
Moto G8 Power Lite was launched in India a few weeks back. It carried a price tag of Rs 8,999 when we reviewed it in June, despite the Indian government’s hike in the GST rate for smartphones. However, the company has now revised the price of its budget offering. The Moto G8 Power Lite price in India has been hiked by Rs 500. It is now available for purchase for Rs 9,499.

The Motorola phone features a 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. You can take a look at the key specifications below.

Moto G8 Power Lite key specifications

Display6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI
SoCMediaTek Helio P35
RAM4GB
Storage64GB, expandable up to 256GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 16MP (f/2.0) primary
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front: 8MP (f/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie

Source: Flipkart

