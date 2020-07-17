Moto G8 Power Lite was launched in India a few weeks back. It carried a price tag of Rs 8,999 when we reviewed it in June, despite the Indian government’s hike in the GST rate for smartphones. However, the company has now revised the price of its budget offering. The Moto G8 Power Lite price in India has been hiked by Rs 500. It is now available for purchase for Rs 9,499.

The Motorola phone features a 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. You can take a look at the key specifications below.

Moto G8 Power Lite key specifications

Display 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD

20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI SoC MediaTek Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 256GB with microSD Cameras Rear: 16MP (f/2.0) primary

2MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth

Front: 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 5,000mAh OS Android 9 Pie

Source: Flipkart