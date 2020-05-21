Moto G8 Power Lite has been launched in India. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch LCD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. In a typical Motorola fashion, the fingerprint sensor is located within the logo at the back.
Moto G8 Power Lite specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio P35
|RAM
|4GB DDR3
|Storage
|64GB, expandable up to 256B with microSD
|Cameras
|Rear: 16MP (primary) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth)
Front: 8MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 (~ $118). It goes on sale at 12 noon on May 29 in India. The company is offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. It will be made available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.