Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite has been launched in India. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch LCD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. In a typical Motorola fashion, the fingerprint sensor is located within the logo at the back.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

Display6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI
SoCMediaTek Helio P35
RAM4GB DDR3
Storage64GB, expandable up to 256B with microSD
CamerasRear: 16MP (primary) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth)
Front: 8MP
Battery5,000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 (~ $118). It goes on sale at 12 noon on May 29 in India. The company is offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. It will be made available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

