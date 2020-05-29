Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Power Lite in India on May 21. Now, the phone is all set to go on sale in the country. The company is offering five percent cashback via the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 750/month.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color options. Both the models will be available for purchase through the sale that is taking place on Flipkart at 12 noon today.

The Motorola phone features a 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269 PPI. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Moreover, it comes with a microSD card slot alongside dual SIM functionality.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

Display6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio, 269 PPI
SoCMediaTek Helio P35
RAM4GB
Storage64GB, expandable up to 256GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 16MP (primary) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth)
Front: 8MP
Battery5,000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
