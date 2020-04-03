Moto G8 Power Lite is now official. The phone will be available in Germany and Mexico soon. It will roll out in the coming weeks to other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
The phone costs €169 (~ $183 / Rs 13,970 ). It will be made available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options. Here’s all you need to know about the new Motorola phone.
Moto G8 Power Lite specifications
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dual SIM
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Splash resistant
- Dimensions: 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm; Weight: 200g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port
- 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging
