Moto G8 Power Lite is now official. The phone will be available in Germany and Mexico soon. It will roll out in the coming weeks to other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The phone costs €169 (~ $183 / Rs 13,970 ). It will be made available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options. Here’s all you need to know about the new Motorola phone.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual SIM

Android 9 (Pie)

Splash resistant

Dimensions: 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm; Weight: 200g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port

5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging

Source: Motorola