Moto G8 Power Lite
Up next
Author
Tags

Motorola looks all set to launch yet another Moto G8 device. The Moto G8 Power Lite price and specifications have allegedly been leaked online. Moreover, these are in line with the previous leaks.

According to the new leak, Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale in April. Further, it will be priced at EUR 189.99. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The handset is tipped to come in 32GB and 64GB storage variants with 4GB of RAM. It will sport a triple rear camera setup: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. The selfie shooter will be housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It may come with support for 10W charging.

Source: HDBlog

You May Also Like

Samsung confirms One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9

A Samsung community manager has confirmed that Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S9 duo and Galaxy Note 9 is in the pipeline.

Is OnePlus 8 series launching on April 15? New leak says so

OnePlus has previously been rumoured to launch new phones in mid-April, but the new leak narrows it down to a particular date.

Redmi gets in-display fingerprint sensor working on an LCD panel in major breakthrough

Thanks to the impressive achievement, affordable Xiaomi phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor integrated in the LCD panel might hit the shelves soon.