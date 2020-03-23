Moto G8 Power Lite
Motorola looks all set to launch yet another Moto G8 device. The Moto G8 Power Lite price and specifications have allegedly been leaked online. Moreover, these are in line with the previous leaks.

According to the new leak, Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale in April. Further, it will be priced at EUR 189.99. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The handset is tipped to come in 32GB and 64GB storage variants with 4GB of RAM. It will sport a triple rear camera setup: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. The selfie shooter will be housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It may come with support for 10W charging.

Source: HDBlog

