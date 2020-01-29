Motorola plans to launch multiple phones at an event on February 23, and one among them will be the Moto G8 Power. After specifications of the upcoming phone popped up online, alleged official renders of the Moto G8 Power have now been leaked.

The images, which comes courtesy of 91Mobiles, shows a quad rear camera setup on the phone. The lens layout is similar to the one we’ve already seen on the Motorola One Macro. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie snapper, just like the Moto G8.

Following are the leaked Moto G8 Power specifications:

6.36-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

16-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel macro shooter + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 8-megapixel quaternary camera; 25-megapixel front camera

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 10 with stock interface

Source: 91Mobiles