Moto G8 Plus
Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus last year with Android 9.0 (Pie). The smartphone is now reportedly receiving the latest version of the operating system (OS), Android 10 in Spain and Brazil. It brings a host of new features to the phone, alongside the July 2020 security patch.

The latest development comes from YTECHB. It says that Moto G8 Plus users in Spain and Brazil have started receiving the latest Android 10 update. It is being rolled out with build number QPI30.28-Q3-28. It includes several improvements to the system, along with an improved system-wide dark mode. The update brings focus mode and full-screen navigation gestures as well.

As of now, the update is rolling out for users in Spain and Brazil only. We expect Motorola to soon begin sending out the Moto G8 Plus Android 10 update in other major countries as well.

Via: Gadgets360

