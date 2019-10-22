Moto G8 Play, G8 Plus, and E6 Play renders leak ahead of launch

The upcoming Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone might not be the only thing the company will announce on November 13. In case it is, and Motorola wants to dedicate the entire event to the modern take on the classic, we should expect another unveiling soon, where the new G8 series will see the light of day. According to some reports, said event could happen as early as this month.

Thanks to Evan Blass, we get a good look at the upcoming Moto G8 Play, G8 Plus, and E6 Play phones, in these renders.

The Moto G8 Play (top image) has a waterdrop notch and what appears to be a relatively fat chin. A triple camera system takes up part of the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is visible underneath the Motorola (M) logo. By contrast, the Moto E6 Play (image below) doesn’t have a notch. Instead it features a top bezel, and an even larger chin. The camera is comprised of what appears to be a single shooter and a flash, but the fingerprint scanner seems to have been retained.

Last, but not least, the Moto G8 Plus (images below) is rumored to pack a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 665 chip, 4GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. The camera trio is expected to be a 48MP+16MP+5MP system, while the selfie camera is expected to be a 25MP unit.