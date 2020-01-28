Motorola is reportedly gearing up to add two new members to its Moto G series – Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power. Ahead of their official debut, alleged renders of the Moto G8 have surfaced online.

The leaked Moto G8 renders show the phone in blue and white colour options with a textured finish on the rear panel. There is a triple rear camera setup with a discrete laser autofocus module, and a circular fingerprint sensor with the Motorola batwing logo emblazoned across it.

Over at the front, one can see a full-screen display with a hole-punch camera in the top left corner. The front face of the Moto G8 looks similar to the Motorola One Vision, but the size of the hole-punch is noticeably smaller. The Moto G8, alongside the Moto G8 Power, is expected to go official at MWC 2020.

Source: 91Mobiles