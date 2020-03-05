After launching the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play, Motorola has finally unveiled the core member of the family – the Moto G8. It is not a massive upgrade over the Moto G7, but does offer a more versatile camera setup and a larger battery.

The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and has the Motorola batwing logo splashed across the fingerprint sensor. Here’s a quick look at Moto G8’s internal hardware:

6.4-inch HD+ display with punch hole

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

16-megapixel main camera + 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 2-megapixel macro camera

8-megapixel front camera

4GB RAM + 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB)

4,000mAh battery with 10W charging

Moto G8 is now on sale in Brazil priced at BRL 1,299 (approximately $280) and comes in Pearl White and Neon Blue colors. It will soon be available in Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America in the coming weeks.

Source: Motorola Brazil